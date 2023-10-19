Tahitian Freedom Party talks French president's double standards on colonial crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. French President Emmanuel Macron called colonialism a crime ahead of the election, member of Tahitian Freedom Party Heinui Le Caill said at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.

Le Caill pointed out that Macron considers the actions taken by other countries as colonial crimes, but those taken by France as not.

"We have been fighting this battle for 40 years. We thank Azerbaijan for creating such conditions for us. Thanks to this initiative, we have gained access to the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, and now our just voice can be heard even more," he added.

The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples located in various regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.