Azerbaijan abolishes state duty for issuance of archival records

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan is abolishing state fees levied by the competent executive body for the faster issue of archival certificates, extracts from archival documents, and certified copies of archival documents to legal entities and people, Trend reports.

This is stated in the law on amendments to the law "On State Duty" approved by the President of Azerbaijan.

The new amendment repealed articles 2.0.21, 33-3 and 33-4 of the aforementioned law.

According to the current law, the National Archives Department of Azerbaijan charged a state fee of 20 manat ($11.8) from legal entities for the issuance of archival certificates, extracts from archival documents, certified copies of archival documents within three working days and 10 manat ($5.9) for their issuance within five working days. For the issuance of these documents to individuals within three working days, the fee was 10 manat (5.9), within five working days - 5 manat ($2.9). No fee was charged for the issuance of these documents for a longer period.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel