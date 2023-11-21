Baku hosting second day of Non-Aligned Movement conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Baku is hosting the second day of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference on "Advancement of Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), Trend reports.

The conference will discuss how to improve women's rights and empower women inside the NAM, as well as the relevance of women's roles in sustainable development, economic growth, peace, security, and other sectors.

A total of about 60 delegations are taking part in the event, including representatives of NAM member states as well as states with observer status at the NAM, international organizations, and high-ranking officials invited as special guests.

Azerbaijan has been leading the Non-Aligned Movement, the largest international organization after the UN General Assembly, since 2019. By a unanimous decision of the NAM member states, which highly appreciated Azerbaijan's work during its chairmanship in the organization, it was extended for another year.

President Ilham Aliyev's organization of a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to fighting the pandemic, combating graft nationalism, and adopting resolutions in this direction is an indicator of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of NAM. As a result of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship, today the Non-Aligned Movement is considered by the world as an example of multilateralism.

