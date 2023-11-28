Azerbaijani parliament responds to Armenian parliament's speaker's statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan once again distorted the existing realities in the region and expressed opinions far from the truth in his statement to reporters on November 28, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament).

"This interview of the Armenian parliament speaker not only clearly shows that the Armenian leadership is queuing up for "absurd statements", but also demonstrates that it is fighting to curry favor with its foreign patrons. It is impossible to give any other explanation for the latest statements. This 'desire' to erase the fact of Armenia's 30-year occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan from memory and remove this black stain of Armenian history from the agenda of the international community Simonyan is trying to veil under the guise of looking into the future," the statement reads.

"It would be great if Simonyan started talking about the future by apologizing for the fact that more than 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs as a result of Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing, leaving their native lands, committed the Khojaly genocide, destroyed 9 towns and hundreds of villages during the occupation," said the statement.

