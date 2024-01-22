Azerbaijan to retain its position of regional leader after election - US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan will determine the future of the country, expert on international law and political observer Irina Tsukerman told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

She noted that Azerbaijan has fully ensured its territorial integrity.

''The country's priorities have changed. Azerbaijan has improved its foreign relations and launched large-scale projects in the economic sphere. In my opinion, the need to hold election stems from these new realities,'' Zuckerman emphasized.

According to Zuckerman, this election is very important for the demining and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, completion of the peace process with Armenia, full integration of the South Caucasus countries, and Azerbaijan's role as a regional leader.

"This election will also allow for a more optimistic look at the current challenges - plans for the future, such as energy security, wide use of green energy resources," she noted.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

