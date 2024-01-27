Azerbaijani citizens' input in presidential poll holds vital - German-Azerbaijani Soc. head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. People of Azerbaijan experience a special elation after fully ensuring the country's territorial integrity. Chairman of the German-Azerbaijani Society, honorary member of the Union of Writers and the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Cultural Studies Chingiz Abdullayev, told the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

He noted that one of the fundamental principles of democracy is election.

“Election is a means of expressing the will of citizens. It's extremely important for the citizens of Azerbaijan to take an active part in the election. I urge the citizens of Azerbaijan to be active in the presidential election and wish our people peace and prosperity,” Abdullayev added.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel