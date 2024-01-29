Western Azerbaijan Community condemns statement of Armenian deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The opinions of Armenian deputy foreign minister regarding his country's efforts to send a UNESCO mission to Karabakh indicate Armenia's still posing a threat to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and lacking a consistent position, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"Armenia should deal with its own issues instead of meddling with the internal affairs of other sovereign countries, and in this regard, it should consent to the visit of the UNESCO mission to investigate the deplorable state of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia. The approach of 'let the UNESCO mission go to Azerbaijan, not Armenia' is a manifestation of an arrogant and racist position," noted the community.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel