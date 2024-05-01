Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exploring opportunities for funding joint projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are viewing opportunities for funding joint projects, Trend reports.

The topic was discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company's Supervisory Board, which was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The parties also discussed the long-term growth of bilateral business and trade relations, as well as the promotion of comprehensive private sector development and mutual investment.

In the meantime, citing the Uzbek Statistics Agency, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan totaled $142 million between January and March 2024.