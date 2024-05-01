Necessary tools must be prepared to change people's hearts, minds - Baku forum entrant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The necessary tools must be prepared to change the hearts and minds of people, High Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos said during panel discussions within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports.

According to him, the youth must believe in building a better world.

"We have successful colleagues, meaning it's possible to change the world. We must protect humanity, compromise with each other, and work in partnership to protect both our planet and humanity," added the official.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel