Working on joint projects can stop hatred - Lebanese Youth Solidarity Fund's rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. It is possible to prevent hatred by carrying out joint projects, Representative of the Lebanese Youth Solidarity Fund (YSF) Vera Al-Mawla said during the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, Trend reports.

She stressed that efforts are being made to overcome this hatred through culture, art, and dialog.

"We aim to create peace and promote living together peacefully. We run different initiatives for young people and educate them. I believe that by working on projects together, we can stop hatred and achieve peace," she said.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel