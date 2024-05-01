Pursuit of solutions to current global challenges stands crucial - Global Compass CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. It is necessary to find a solution to the current challenges, the founder and CEO of the Global Compass and Connecter for Peace and chief consultant at Brazzaville Foundation, Jean-Christophe Bas, said during the panel session "Application of soft power in the development of multilateral cooperation: strengthening solidarity and countering division" at the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

"The world is fracturing, evident across all aspects of life. It's not just an international crisis but also divisions within societies. No single entity can solve this alone. Only by working together can we find a solution.

We must acknowledge that nobody should impose their views on others. What's essential is dialogue and sharing. Our goal is to create a multipolar world that fosters renewal," he said.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel