UN participant of World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue thanks Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Participant of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, UN Deputy Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations for the Rule of Law and Security Alexander Zuyev expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the nation for creating conditions for holding such forums and events, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel session “Use of soft power in the development of multilateral cooperation: strengthening solidarity and countering division”, held within the framework of the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue.

“The Baku Forum will contribute to international peace. Azerbaijan continues political discussions and is also successfully represented in international organizations. Azerbaijan has successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement. We welcome this.

We currently support building peace and trust. Conflicts are growing steadily. We are at such a crossroads that we need multilateral instruments and mechanisms. Everyone wants peace, but this is not an easy task. The importance of such forums lies in bringing together religious and political leaders. This year is special for the UN. In September we'll present a project called Summit of the Future,” he added.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel