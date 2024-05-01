Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 1 May 2024 13:14 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq reschedules launch of flights to Czechia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq Airlines rescheduled the Tashkent-Prague-Tashkent flight, Trend reports.

According to the airlines, the flights are planned to start on May 30 and will be operated every week on Thursdays.

Earlier, Qanot Sharq Airlines announced to launch direct scheduled flights to Czechia from April 18.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways will launch flights between Samarkand and Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) on May 9.

According to the airline, the flights between two cities will be operated on Thursdays.

Qanot Sharq Airlines, formed in 1998, has been coordinating cargo and passenger air transportation for many years.

