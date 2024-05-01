Kazakhstan, ADB discuss construction, reconstruction of sewage treatment facilities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 1. Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the construction and reconstruction of sewage treatment facilities, Trend reports.

The discussions were chaired by the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Kazhkenov, with the participation of ADB representatives.

To date, thanks to a loan from the ADB, the implementation of sewage treatment plant projects has begun in four cities - Zhezkazgan, Satpayev, Balkhash, and Stepnogorsk. For many of them, detailed designs have already been prepared, and design and estimate documentation has been developed.

As Kazhkenov noted, the main environmental problem in the cities of the country is associated with the high wear and tear of sewage treatment facilities, which were built back in the 1960s and 1990s.

"Currently, the government of Kazakhstan is developing comprehensive approaches to resolving issues of construction and modernization of sewage treatment facilities, including financing construction and reconstruction projects. In this regard, taking into account the Bank’s experience in developing utility infrastructure, the Ministry is ready for further cooperation with the ADB," he said.

Kazakhstan joined the ADB in 1994. ADB has since committed about $7 billion in loans to the government and private sector, grants, and technical assistance.