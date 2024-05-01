Iran attempts to resolve outstanding disputes with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Iran is trying to resolve outstanding disputes with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, based on the IAEA's request to Iran to investigate four facilities, unknown issues at two facilities have been resolved. The remaining two facilities are under negotiation.

"Our talks will take place on the sidelines of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's visit to Iran. I believe that the unknown issues will disappear. Iran will strengthen its relations with the IAEA within the framework of safeguards and the NPT," he said.

The official stated that Iran believes that the Iran-IAEA joint statement of last year is valid and that it is cooperating with the IAEA based on the statement.

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will participate in the 1st International Conference on Nuclear and Technology in Iran's Isfahan on May 6–8.

Besides, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement last March (2023) and stated the terms of the agreement. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Convention on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are to cooperate on allegations of the existence of enriched uranium substances in connection with Iran's nuclear program.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel