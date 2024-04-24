US welcomes start of border delimitation process between Azerbaijan, Armenia - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The US welcomes the start of the delimitation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, at a briefing, Trend reports.

“We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries. This is an important step towards a durable and dignified peace agreement,” he said.

Patel also noted that the State Department does not have any announcement to make in regard with the possibility of US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono traveling to the region.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) - Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) - Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.