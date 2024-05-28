Azerbaijan's ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Aghdam (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) employee has been injured in a mine explosion in Sirkhavand village, Aghdam district, Trend reports via a joint statement from the Interior Ministry and ANAMA.

According to the statement, an anti-personnel mine exploded when agency employee Hasil Yusubov (born in 1997) was on duty.

“The injured employee was evacuated to the district hospital, where his left foot was amputated.

Currently, his condition is satisfactory," added the statement.

To note, after the second Karabakh war in 2020, nearly 80 percent of the people who died from mine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10, 2020, landmines have claimed the lives of over 350 people in the liberated areas, resulting in over 60 fatalities and 290 injuries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel