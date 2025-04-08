Azerbaijan, Iran strengthen bilateral relations via new joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and co-chair of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, met with Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during her visit to Azerbaijan on April 8, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting highlighted the significance of the contacts between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in shaping the bilateral agenda and fostering intergovernmental relations across various sectors. The constructive dialogue between the presidents has led to intensive bilateral visits at different levels, a clear sign of the dynamic development of relations between the two countries.

Discussing the importance of the visit by President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, it was expressed that the visit would open a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations, historically rooted in friendship and good neighborliness. It was also noted that Azerbaijan-Iran relations are currently showing positive dynamics across various sectors, with vast opportunities for further expansion, particularly in trade, investment, transportation, oil and gas, energy, agriculture, and humanitarian cooperation.

The expansion of trade and economic cooperation was welcomed, with the mutual trade volume increasing by over thirty percent last year. Efforts at the government level to maximize the existing potential to further strengthen trade relations in line with the directives of the presidents were emphasized. The development of cooperation in investment was also highlighted, noting that commercial entities with Iranian investment operating in Azerbaijan span sectors such as industry, agriculture, transport, construction, trade, and services.

The transport sector was recognized as one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation. In 2024, the volume of bilateral cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran is expected to grow by 20 percent, and transit transportation by more than 23 percent.

Agreements reached at the presidential level in the transport sector are seen as a roadmap for both governments, with satisfaction expressed over the implementation of several mutually beneficial projects and continued effective cooperation on other significant projects. These initiatives aim to expand transport connections between the two countries and enhance the region’s transport and logistics capabilities. Among the notable projects is the development of the North-South transport corridor, including the ongoing construction of the Astara cargo terminal and the new automobile-pedestrian bridge over the Astara River. The importance of developing the East-West corridor was also underscored, including the creation of the Agband-Kalala road and railway connection, which will provide the shortest route to Nakhchivan via Iranian territory, as well as the construction of Siyahrud-Ordubad road bridges and the development of the necessary border and customs infrastructure.

Furthermore, both sides expressed confidence that the future commissioning of the Agband-Jabrayil-Aghdam-Yevlakh-Georgia road, as well as the Agband-Lachin-Kalbajar-Ganja-Georgia route, would open new opportunities for cargo and passenger transportation in the region. It was emphasized that these routes would become some of the most convenient paths connecting the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

Energy cooperation was also discussed, with successful projects underway. The significance of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in hydroelectric projects, such as the Khudafarin and Maiden Tower dams, and others on the Aras River, was highlighted. These projects are crucial for both countries and contribute to the region’s development. Joint efforts in the energy sector, such as the existing connections of transmission lines with a total capacity of eight hundred sixty megawatts at five points, play a vital role in ensuring energy security and sustainable cooperation.

Additionally, the construction of a new transmission line connecting the East Zangezur Economic Region with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iranian territory was seen as vital not only for energy security but also for strengthening energy cooperation between the two nations.

The importance of successful projects in the oil and gas sector was acknowledged, with new opportunities for cooperation in this area also emphasized.

During the visit, the co-chairs discussed the progress of various bilateral projects and infrastructure developments. Both sides agreed to continue joint efforts to fully realize the existing potential for expanding Azerbaijan-Iran relations across various sectors.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of original copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Azerbaijani and Persian, following the 16th session of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, which took place in Tehran in January 22, 2025.

15:30

