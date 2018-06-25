BHOS students start summer internship (PHOTO)

25 June 2018 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) commenced their annual summer internship.

This on-the-job training aims at assisting the undergraduates to obtain job experience, develop professional skills and apply theoretical knowledge they gained at lessons in practice.

One hundred twenty five Petroleum Engineering students take their internship at 28 May Oil-and-Gas Production Department (OGPD), OGPD named after A.Amirov, OGPD named after H.Taghiyev and Bibi-Heybat OGPD. One hundred thirty three Chemical Engineering students do their on-the-job training at Heydar Aliyev’s Refinery and Azerkimiya Production Union.

In addition, three Petroleum Engineering students and two Chemical Engineering students are invited to participate in the summer internship program at facilities of Baker Hughes in Azerbaijan. Since the start of August, 49 Process Automation Engineering students will also commence their summer internship at various companies including Emerson Process Management, Avandsis Group, Schneider Electric, ATENAU Ltd, NÖC and Avtomatika LLC.

The annual on-the-job training provides BHOS undergraduates with opportunities to gain first-hand experience, familiarize themselves with modern equipment and advanced technologies at industrial facilities, and work with experienced specialists on various projects implemented in oil and gas sector and petrochemical industry. Upon the internship completion, the students prepare and submit detailed reports about practical experience and skills they obtained.

