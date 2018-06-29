Roundtable Discussion on "Building Trust in Paying Taxes" organized in Baku (PHOTO)

29 June 2018 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) organized a Roundtable Discussion on "Building Trust in Paying Taxes" featuring the participation of the Minister of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Mikayil Jabbarov. The event became a contribution to improvement of tax administration and communication between taxpayers and tax authorities in Azerbaijan and a chance to get the first-hand information on tax policy-related issues.

Mr. Nuran Kerimov, President of AmCham Azerbaijan, in the welcoming speech expressed gratitude to the Minister of Taxes and his team for the commitment to an open discourse with the business community. Mr. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Taxes, acknowledged the importance of ensuring a sustainable dialogue between the tax authorities and the private sector representatives. In their turn, AmCham members were enthusiastic in asking questions of the common business community concern from the Tax Ministry representatives and the Minister himself.

The Roundtable Discussion was held in an interactive form. The Discussion covered a number of topics including ways of improvement of business climate, ensuring transparency and improvement of tax legislation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan may introduce unified tax on salary
Economy news 25 May 13:09
EU to assist Azerbaijan in fighting tax evasion (PHOTO)
Economy news 17 April 11:45
Azerbaijan's Taxes Ministry to study use of blockchain technology
Economy news 13 February 14:25
Azerbaijan may reduce number of tax inspections
Economy news 13 February 14:09
Azerbaijan needs to stimulate non-cash payments, says minister
Economy news 13 February 13:57
Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry eyes to pursue stimulating tax policy
Economy news 13 February 12:48
Mikayil Jabbarov appointed taxes minister of Azerbaijan
Politics 5 December 2017 16:46
Azerbaijan needs to train scientists in different spheres - minister
Society 24 October 2017 20:48
Research universities to receive state support in Azerbaijan
Politics 24 October 2017 20:21
Minister: Baku Marathon – competition of solidarity
Politics 30 April 2017 11:19
Business inspections sharply drop in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14 February 2017 12:18
Volunteer students to participate in holding F1 Grand Prix in Baku
Society 7 March 2016 21:23
AmCham Board of Directors elects new members
Economy news 2 March 2016 11:39
Memo on Association of Azerbaijani and Russian Universities signed
Society 20 November 2015 19:59
Baku 2015 to be unforgettable event in Azerbaijani sport’s history
Baku 2015 : EUROGAMES 4 June 2015 19:28
Foreign specialists to lecture at Azerbaijani universities
Society 17 March 2015 15:35
Azerbaijan provides opportunities for youth educated abroad
Society 5 September 2014 18:42
New challenges and goals facing Azerbaijan’s education system
Society 12 March 2014 13:04