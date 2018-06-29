Roundtable Discussion on "Building Trust in Paying Taxes" organized in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) organized a Roundtable Discussion on "Building Trust in Paying Taxes" featuring the participation of the Minister of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Mikayil Jabbarov. The event became a contribution to improvement of tax administration and communication between taxpayers and tax authorities in Azerbaijan and a chance to get the first-hand information on tax policy-related issues.

Mr. Nuran Kerimov, President of AmCham Azerbaijan, in the welcoming speech expressed gratitude to the Minister of Taxes and his team for the commitment to an open discourse with the business community. Mr. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Taxes, acknowledged the importance of ensuring a sustainable dialogue between the tax authorities and the private sector representatives. In their turn, AmCham members were enthusiastic in asking questions of the common business community concern from the Tax Ministry representatives and the Minister himself.

The Roundtable Discussion was held in an interactive form. The Discussion covered a number of topics including ways of improvement of business climate, ensuring transparency and improvement of tax legislation.

