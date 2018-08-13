Winners of final day of 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)

13 August 2018 00:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

A ceremony to award the winners of final day of the 25th Rhythmic Gymnastics Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories was held in Baku.

On the final day of the competition, the gymnasts of 2003-2005 birth years completed their performance.

In the exercises with a hoop, the representatives of the Ojag Sport Club Elizabeth Luzan (17,200) ranked first, Narmina Samedova (17) ranked second, and Arzu Jalilova (14,950) came in third.

In the exercises with the ball, the representatives of the Ojag Sport Club Arzu Jalilova (17,650) ranked first, Elizabeth Luzan (17,450) ranked second, Narmina Samedova (17,150) came in third.

In compositions with clubs the first two places were taken by representatives of the Ojag Sport Club - Narmina Samedova (17,250) and Arzu Jalilova (16,650). Darya Farshbafshahriyari (15,700), representative of the Baku School of Gymnastics, ranked third.

In the exercises with ribbon again all three places were taken by representatives of the Ojag Sport Club. Narmin Bayramova (15,150) ranked first, Elizabeth Luzan (15,100) ranked second, Arzu Jalilova (15) ranked third.

Thus, the 25th Rhythmic Gymnastics Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, wrapped up.

