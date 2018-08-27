Footage from traditional classic car race in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

A traditional race of classic cars, organized by the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan, was held in Baku Aug. 26.

Over 100 cars, including the ones displayed at the exhibition of classic cars in the Heydar Aliyev Center, passed a festive column decorated with national flags along Baku's streets and returned to the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Classic cars manufactured before 1980 took part in the traditional rally, which ran along the central streets of Baku. Among the cars were Mercedes, Rolls-Royce, Ford, Chrysler, Volvo, BMW, as well as old Soviet cars - GAZ, ZIL, ZIM, and others.

Azerbaijan automobile federation has filmed the race.

Trend presents the video to the readers.

