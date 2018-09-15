Watching parade marking centenary of Baku’s liberation is a great pleasure: Turkish guest

15 September 2018 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

It is a great pleasure to watch the parade in Baku to mark the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, said Hava Manteshi who arrived from Istanbul to the capital of Azerbaijan.

“I liked the parade very much. Watching the Azerbaijani and Turkish army here is a great pleasure,” she said.

The guest also stressed the beauty of the capital of Azerbaijan. Baku can stand in line with the most ambitious cities in the world, she noted.

On September 15, Azerbaijan marks the centenary of Baku’s liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Despite that during 70 years of the Soviet rule this event was purposefully explained in an erroneous context, the Azerbaijani people never forgot the heroism of Turkish soldiers.

