Bakcell supports int’l conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

International conference on “Digital Economy: Modern Challenges and Real Opportunities” has been held in Baku with support of Bakcell.

This event was organized by the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Ministry of Education, and the Alliance of Science and Technology “One belt, one road”.

The conference gathered together representatives of various government bodies, ministries, more than a hundred well-known scientists representing universities and scientific centers of more than 30 countries, as well as rectors of influential universities, famous scientists in the area of digital economy, leaders of non-government organizations, economics experts and mass-media representatives.

The conference covered interesting speeches, plenary sessions and panel discussions on such topics as digital economy, electronic currency and trade, digital transformation, smart city and other.