Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia appeals to compatriots due to coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia appealed to compatriots living and studying in Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines and Timor-Leste in connection with the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the embassy on March 16.
Latest
Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, says president’s assistant
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund: Demand for state bonds rises sharply during period of economic uncertainty
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Individuals spreading rumors about "closed shops" to be severely punished