Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs supports local production of hand sanitizers (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has supported the local production of hand sanitizers, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

Hand sanitizers manufactured by the Laric Chemical local company have already been supplied to the consumers, organizations and enterprises in one and five-liter packs.

Currently, the work is underway to produce hand sanitizers in 400-milligram and 500-milligram packages, as well as disinfectant gel.

Laric Chemical company has been manufacturing detergents and cleaning products since 2017.

The Agency supports the initiatives of business entities to meet the needs of the population for medical alcohol and hand sanitizers. Within its authority, the Agency renders support to the entrepreneurs who wish to produce such products.