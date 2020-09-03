More citizens of Azerbaijan brought back from Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:
Measures to bring back Azerbaijani citizens who were abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic continue, Trend reports citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau (Kazakhstan).
The Azerbaijani government brought home 24 more citizens who were temporarily staying in Kazakhstan in connection with a business or personal trip due to the border closure caused by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Undergoing the COVID-19 test, all the citizens were sent to Azerbaijan via 'Mercury', 'Professor Gul' and 'Dagestan' ferries, which are owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CJSC.
So far, 523 citizens of Azerbaijan have been brought to their homeland by ferries.
