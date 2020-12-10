Board member of Int’l Association Israel-Azerbaijan dedicates concert to Victory Parade in Baku (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Israeli opera singer, member of the board of the International Association Israel-Azerbaijan "AzIs" Camellia Ioffe, organized a concert of Azerbaijani music in the park, Trend reports with reference to AzIs.
The musicians dedicated their performance to the Victory Parade in Baku.
