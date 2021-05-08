First VP of Azerbaijan shares Instagram post about Shusha (VIDEO)(UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 15:17

The First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared an Instagram post about Shusha, Trend reports.

“After so many years of anguish and pain, the date of May 8 has acquired a completely different meaning for us. Today Shusha is free!” the post said.

“We bow our heads before the fearlessness, will, and fortitude of our brave soldiers and officers, our Armed Forces, who, led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, crushed the enemy and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan! Respectfully honor the bright memory of all our martyrs who died in the name of the Motherland! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" added the post.