First VP of Azerbaijan shares Instagram post about Shusha (VIDEO)(UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 15:17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8
Trend:
The First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared an Instagram post about Shusha, Trend reports.
“After so many years of anguish and pain, the date of May 8 has acquired a completely different meaning for us. Today Shusha is free!” the post said.
“We bow our heads before the fearlessness, will, and fortitude of our brave soldiers and officers, our Armed Forces, who, led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, crushed the enemy and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan! Respectfully honor the bright memory of all our martyrs who died in the name of the Motherland! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" added the post.
Latest
Results of Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance in exercises with clubs, ribbons as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president displayed successful strategy on battlefield and in media - two tactics of Great Victory
Scientific conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on occasion of 98th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are coming to an end (PHOTO)
Iran's Aviation fleet modernization awaiting for Vienna talk results - Iranian Association of Airlines