COVID passport to be mandatory for students in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Students of higher and secondary specialized educational institutions in Azerbaijan will be required a COVID passport, Trend reports.
This provides for changes to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan 'On measures on the extension of the special quarantine regime and the removal of some restrictions.'
This decision applies only to students aged over 18.
