Visit to liberated Aghdam - great pride, says Azerbaijani public union's head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war] is great pride, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Ireli Public Union Shahin Rahmanov, taking part in the trip of representatives of youth and volunteers to the city, told Trend on Aug.14.

“We are in Aghdam today and are very proud of this. During the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], I fought on the front lines under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and now I came here as a civilian," Rahmanov said.

He also noted that for many years the Azerbaijani people lived longing for their native lands.

"Finally, our lands have been liberated. For this, first of all, we are grateful to the Supreme Commander and our glorious army. We are grateful to our martyrs, may Allah rest their souls. From now on, our youth, in particular, will take part in the restoration of Karabakh. It’s the duty of every Azerbaijani to convey truth to the international community about the vandalism committed by Armenia in Karabakh,” added the chairman.

