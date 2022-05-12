Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening of Republican Interuniversity Basketball Championship (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted the opening ceremony of the Republican Interuniversity Basketball Championship, organized by the Ministry of Education and the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku State University Elchin Babayev, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports Fuad Hajiyev, Olympic Champion Farid Mansurov, representatives of the Ministry of Education and the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov said, “The championship, which is being hosted by Baku Higher Oil School, is a significant event. Every time I come to Baku Higher Oil School, I become filled with a sense of pride for this university! The campus and the gym, which meet modern requirements and standards and are equipped with the latest equipment, can please every Azerbaijani. Basketball competitions among higher education institutions have not been held for several years. It is gratifying that the championship has already started and is taking place in such conditions,” the Deputy Minister said.

Welcoming the guests, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov said that he is proud that after a several years’ break, the first interuniversity basketball championship is being held at Baku Higher Oil School. He noted that basketball is one of the most popular sports among universities and that Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev made an invaluable contribution to its popularization. Emphasizing the importance of the activities of sports clubs in universities, the rector added that there are about 20 such clubs in Baku Higher Oil School. Elmar Gasimov expressed confidence that friendship and kindness will win in the championship, which will last until the end of May and in which 29 teams will compete.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation Farrukh Makhmudov wished success to the participants of the championship.

29 teams consisting of 24 boys and 5 girls are taking part in the Republican Interuniversity Basketball Championship. The first match of the championship was held between the teams of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports and the Baku State University, in which the students of the Academy won with a score of 77-52. The team of the Zaqatala branch of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics did not show up for the match with the team of Baku Higher Oil School, so the technical victory in this match went to the BHOS team.