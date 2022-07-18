Data journalism planned to be developed in Azerbaijan - Media Development Agency

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 18. The development of data journalism is planned in Azerbaijan, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at training for reporters in Shusha city, Trend reports.

According to Ismayilov, concrete directions have already been determined for the further development of the knowledge of media representatives, and for these purposes, it’s planned to attract international experts to Azerbaijan.

"Working as a reporter in the current conditions, when the flow of information is very large, is quite difficult. To develop the skills of reporters, the main goal is to promote data journalism," he noted.

The training for about 30 representatives of TV and internet media is being held on July 18-19. Representatives of the CBA, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the State Customs Committee, the State Tax Service, the State Employment Agency, and the Center for the Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications are taking part in the event.