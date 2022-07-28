Azerbaijan confirms 357 more COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan has detected 357 new COVID-19 cases, 298 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 797,638 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 785,735 of them have recovered, and 9,744 people have died. Currently, 2,159 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,219 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,036,499 tests have been conducted so far.