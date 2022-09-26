Azerbaijan holds regular Initial Commando Courses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The work aimed at further increasing the training level of Azerbaijani servicemen and units’ combat capability continues, under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the training plan for 2022, the next graduation ceremony of the Commando Initial Courses was held.

First, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored by observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

While delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony, Major General Vasif Kazimov conveyed the congratulations of the Defense Ministry’s leadership to the military personnel and wished the servicemen success in their future military service.

The servicemen who completed the courses were awarded certificates and berets, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.