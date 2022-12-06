Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A total of 307 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 77 citizens, the second dose – 60 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 136 citizens. As many as 34 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,924,396 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,406 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,541 people – the second dose, 3,392,360 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,089 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.