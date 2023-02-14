Azerbaijan confirms 16 more COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan has detected 16 new COVID-19 cases, 21 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,251 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,007 of them have recovered, and 10,099 people have died. Currently, 145 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,871 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,507,868 tests have been conducted so far.