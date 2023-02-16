Azerbaijani expert using special device to rescue people from rubble in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijani expert Jeyhun Khalilov rescued 14 people in the earthquake area in Türkiye thanks to a special technical device, Trend reports via TRT Haber.

Khalilov joined the search and rescue operations in Kahramanmaras.

He said that the device, consisting of two cameras and an acoustic voice recorder, is able to display the situation under the rubble and provide the possibility of interaction.

Through this device, a 17-year-old girl was first rescued from the rubble on February 9.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 36,187 people died, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.