Azerbaijani Air Forces continue training flights (VIDEO)

Society Materials 4 April 2023 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Azerbaijani Air Forces continue training flights in accordance with the training plan for the current year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the aircraft crews carrying out night flights from the base airfields fulfilled various tasks on area assessment, study of flight routes and other episodes.

Assigned tasks were successfully accomplished during the training flights, held to further increase the combat readiness of the flight crews.

The main objectives of the training flights are to increase the practical skills of military personnel for the timely and accurate accomplishment of tasks with the right us

