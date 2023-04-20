Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
"Azpetrol" arranged for a charity event on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday (PHOTO)

Society Materials 20 April 2023 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
"Azpetrol" arranged for a charity event on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday (PHOTO)

"Azpetrol" distributed food aid on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday as part of the initiative and implementation of corporate social responsibility obligations.

The charity event, held jointly with the Baku Regional Office of the Employment Service of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, covered the families of martyrs living in the capital.

In addition, holiday treats were presented to the families of four employees of the Azpetrol company who died in the Patriotic War.

"Azpetrol" takes care of and provides assistance to the families of the victims of the Patriotic War and veterans of Karabakh on a permanent basis.

