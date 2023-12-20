Young Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament in London (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 20 December 2023 11:44 (UTC +04:00)
Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Young Azerbaijani gymnasts from the "Ojag Sport" club pulled off medals in the Winter Stars Rhythmic and Aesthetic Gymnastics International Championship in London, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

At the competition, the athletes from the "Ojag Sport" club secured six gold medals and one silver.

Nilay Guliyeva, Alsu Abdullayeva, and Roya Alikishiyeva won gold medals in the ball exercise, as did Evelin Yoshpa and Maya Kozachuk in the hoop program.

Additionally, Kozachuk claimed "gold" for her composition with clubs, while Alikishiyeva secured a silver medal in the same category.

