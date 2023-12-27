Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Status of Azerbaijan's Khinalig and nomadic path State Reserve determined

Society Materials 27 December 2023 17:27 (UTC +04:00)
Status of Azerbaijan's Khinalig and nomadic path State Reserve determined

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the "List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the State Historical-Cultural and Ethnographic Reserve "Khinalig and nomadic path" was added to the "List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The registration part of the document has been canceled.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more