Azerbaijan names reason for closure of Baku French Lyceum (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The private educational institution Baku French Lyceum will cease its activity by the founder's decision, but by the end of the current academic year, the educational process in the lyceum will continue, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was noted that children studying at the lyceum can be transferred to state educational institutions (https://sy.edu.az/login) in the case of parents' applications. Parents who have additional questions can get information about state general educational institutions by calling the call center (146-1) of the Baku City Education Department (https://bakimektebleri.edu.az).

Along with this, students can continue their education in other private schools.

To note, the Baku French Lyceum was established to teach French to French-speaking foreign citizens temporarily and permanently residing in Azerbaijan, as well as citizens of Azerbaijan.

The educational institution for 320 pupils had primary education and college-lyceum groups, including a preschool course.

