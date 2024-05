BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. At the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, marksman Ruslan Lunev of Azerbaijan took home the bronze medal, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The athlete shot 570 points in the 25-meter standard pistol event, good enough for third place.

To note, this is the Azerbaijani team's inaugural medal in the championship.

