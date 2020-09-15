Draft state and consolidated budget for 2021 submitted to Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

The draft state and consolidated budget for 2021 have been submitted to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance told Trend on Sept. 15.

Following the law "On the budgetary system" and the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers #23 dated January 24, 2020 "On the preparation of the draft state budget for 2021", the draft state and consolidated budget for 2021, as well as the indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years were submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.