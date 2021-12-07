Russia greenlights tomato, apple supplies from more Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) has authorized more 12 Azerbaijani enterprises to export tomatoes and apples to the country since December 6, Trend reports referring to Food Safety Agency (FSA) of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, the permission was given based on the results of phytosanitary monitoring of tomato and apple growing enterprises, analysis of laboratory test protocols and monitoring of product samples, as well as under the guarantees from FSA.

Totally, as to date, Rosselkhoznadzor has authorized the import of tomatoes from 212 Azerbaijani enterprises, and import of apples – from 76 enterprises.

The current export potential of the enterprises that have been given permission to export tomatoes to Russia is 364,373 tons, which is 202.4 percent of the total volume of tomato products exported to the country in 2020.

Besides, the export potential of 76 enterprises that have been given permission to export apples is 161,787 tons, which is 241.7 percent of the total volume of apple exports to Russia in 2020 (66,924 tons).