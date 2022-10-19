Azerbaijan Bank Association and Bar Association sign memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan Bank Association and Azerbaijan Bar Association sign memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Bank Association.

President of Azerbaijan Bank Association Zakir Nuriyev and Chairman of Azerbaijan Bar Association Anar Baghirov signed the memorandum.

Nuriyev noted that this document will contribute to the further improvement of the relevant processes in the judicial and legal sphere, including raising the level of professionalism of lawyers and attorneys in the banking sector.

"This will allow analyzing legislative acts, and regulatory documents related to the banking and financial system, and prepare the necessary proposals in this direction, to ensure the professional participation of lawyers in the development of relevant legislative initiatives related to the financial and banking system, the preparation of reasonable proposals to the relevant authorities and implementation of other activities related to this type of activity," he said.

Baghirov, in his turn, stressed that the signing of this memorandum will allow combining efforts in the direction of expanding common interests, real opportunities and mutual cooperation, creating and developing active ties in the field of teaching, learning and research, as well as providing the necessary support to the board in the preparation regulatory, educational and other materials.

He added that a committee on business law has been set up within Azerbaijan Bar Association.