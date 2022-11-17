Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on November 17, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, seven investors submitted 14 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 40.367 million manat ($23.7 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 98.07 manat or $57.69 (4.23 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is May 4, 2023.