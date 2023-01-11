Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts short-term notes up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Baku Stock Exchange hosted two auctions for 28-day and 84-day short-term notes of the Azerbaijani Central Bank worth 90 million manat ($52.9 million) on January 11, Trend reports citing the exchange.

According to the Central Bank, 10 investors submitted 15 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 70.56 million manat ($41.5 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.51 manat or $58.53 (6.32 percent) in accordance with the Central Bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of short-term notes totaled 45 million manat ($26.47 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is February 8, 2023.

Moreover, seven investors submitted 11 bids during the second auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 53.26 million manat ($31.3 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 98.31 manat or $57.83 (7.38 percent) in accordance with the Central Bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 45 million manat ($26.47 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is April 5, 2023.