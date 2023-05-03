Azerbaijani users to receive their orders directly from “Trendyol” following new feature

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijani users of the well-known Turkish trading platform "Trendyol" are given a new opportunity, Trend reports.

When you log in to the platform's website, the "Now you can receive your orders from “Trendyol” to an address in Azerbaijan" option appears.

Now it is possible to register using an Azerbaijani phone number and track the order on the “Trendyol” website thanks to the new feature. The customer can choose the option "home delivery of goods" by specifying his home address.

"Trendyol" has not had a direct delivery service to Azerbaijan until now.